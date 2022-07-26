Why Kamaldeen Sulemana could end up at Manchester United

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has proven without a doubt that he possesses enviable attacking quality.



Destined for the top, the journey of the talented teenager is now beginning after playing his first two seasons in Europe.



His maiden season came in the Danish Super League where he played for FC Nordsjaelland.



Due to his display of enormous quality, the forward was poached and signed by French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais FC.



Unfortunately, his debut campaign for the French club which came during the 2021/22 football season did not go according to plan.



The forward did have an explosive start to life at the new club and was a star of the French Ligue 1 until he suffered an injury that meant he missed a lot of games.



Now back to full fitness, all of Europe will be watching out for the talented attacker when the 2022/23 football season starts in France.



Amid interest from Newcastle United for the signature of Kamaldeen Sulemana, it has come to light that the club could face competition from Manchester United if a deal is not struck as soon as possible.



Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the Black Stars winger. Last year while at Ajax, the Dutch tactician was full of praise when asked about the forward at a time the Dutch giants were looking to bring him to Amsterdam.



“He brings power and depth, on and off the ball. It's an important quality. More and more players nowadays want the ball at their feet instead of making runs. He can make those runs and he has incredible speed,” at the time, ten Hag told ESPN.



Sources note that the now Manchester United boss is still a big fan of Kamaldeen Sulemana and could make a move to sign him in the future if he excels at Stade Rennais this season.



In the upcoming football campaign, the Black Stars forward will hope to reach top form to stand a chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.