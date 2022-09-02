Why John Mensah is known as ‘The Rock of Gibraltar’

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah has told the story behind his nickname ‘The Rock of Gibraltar.’



John Mensah during his days in the Ghana national team became popular for his towering structure and command as the last man in the Black Stars defence.



The defender was often referred to as the ‘The Rock of Gibraltar,’ in Ghana’s defence.



Despite knowing that ‘The Rock of Gibraltar’ was the pinnacle that separates Spain from North Africa, not much is known about why it became John Mensah’s nickname.



Narrating how he came to be known as ‘The Rock of Gibraltar,’ Mensah said it all started during his juvenile days when he was a very tough defender and always challenged for balls.



According to him a reverend of the Methodist church who admired his character and style of play gave him the nickname which has become his alias.



“When I was in Methodist church, my father gave me that name, very Reverend Joseph Quarshie. He looked at how I used to tackle, defend, pass and challenge for balls and he gave me that name,” Mensah said in an interview with Max TV.



The ex-footballer noted that it was a bit difficult to comprehend the name but the reverend explained the story of how the ‘The Rock of Gibraltar’ was an unmovable force.



“He gave me a long explanation but he said the Rock is unmovable and Gibraltar is a rock between Spain and Morocco and the British Empire is the one that penetrated because you cannot penetrate through it. So that is how he described me as,” the former Black Stars player said.



John Mensah played for Ghana between 2001 and 2012. He played at two FIFA World Cups for the Black Stars in 2006 and 2010.



