Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

Monday, 11 April 2022

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has blamed the Ghanaian media for the unwillingness of Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki and Nico Williams to play for the Black Stars.



Kennedy Agyapong in an interview with Happy FM stated that the two brothers love the country and would want to play for Ghana but the critical nature of the Ghanaian media is discouraging them.



Kennedy Agyapong says he was contacted by the Ghana Football Association to talk the two players into playing for Ghana but they rejected the overtures due to their fear of the media.



“Two boys really like me and they are in Atletico Bilbao. They are brothers”, he told Happy FM.



“The Ghana Football Association came to see me that I have close ties with them. They told me they want to play but the way we criticize these players is too much especially the media so they get discouraged because of that they don’t want to”.



Kennedy Agyapong also suggested that for Ghana football to succeed, club owners should be barred from having holding positions in the GFA.



He said that as long as the current practise continue, Ghana football would not reach the level it aspires to.



“Every human being always tries to favour his team members and players. If these players are not fit and they go to World Cup, they are able to sell these players. So they will always favour their players.



“We need an independent GFA. I don’t know why they allow only football people to administer the Ghana football association or become the GFA president. I don’t subscribe to it”, he added.



The two brothers have popped up in the media following Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup.



A social media activity of Inaki triggered conversations that he could be ready to play for Ghana.



