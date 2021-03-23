‘Why I marry fiancée of my Airforce brother wey die’

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Sulaiman Muhammad na one of di latest grooms for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria after e wed im bride Hajara Ahmad on di 20th of March 2021.



Di only thing wey make dis wedding different from many odas be say di bride Hajara na fiancée of late Nigerian Air force officer Sulaiman Muhammad wey be immediate elder broda of her groom Sulaiman.



Since after di wedding, di story attract lots of attention for social media as some pipo dey wonder say how pesin go marry im brother fiancée just over a month after dat brother die.



Dis na why BBC reach out to Sulaiman to explain how di whole tin take happun.



"Abubakar na my immediate elder broda and I love am very much, im death still dey pain wella so wetin happun be say sometime after im death, di fiancée family send message come give us."



"And di message be say she say she like me and instead of calling off di wedding wey remain three weeks e beta make I replace my broda, so like play like play, today me and her na husband and wife."



On whether Sulaiman no get im own girlfriend, e tell BBC say e get but wetin happun na destiny and im former girlfriend don accept am.



"I bin get girlfriend but dis thing wey happun na destiny and I dey glad say my ex girlfriend accept am like dat. Both families dey support wetin we do and na im be di most important thing."



Di groom wey dey work as interior designer for Kaduna say e see few comments about di wedding on social media but dat one no disturb am at all.



"Na even my friend point me towards some of di comments but e no shake me at all because God don already bless our wedding infact rain fall on di D day to show God's blessings."



Airforce officer Abubakar die last month as dem dey fight bandits wey dey trouble northwestern Nigeria for Birnin Gwari town for Kaduna state.