Why I chose to play for Ghana – Elisha Owusu reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has disclosed the reason behind his decision to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Elisha Owusu was eligible to play for France but opted to represent Ghana. His expression of loyalty to the country has been recognized with a call-up for the crucial tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a chat with journalists upon arrival in Ghana for the first leg of the match in Kumasi, Elisha Owusu said he was thrilled to be playing for Ghana.



He revealed the pride and excitement that the call-up brought to his Ghanaian parents.



"I was very happy and proud. I was thinking about my parents, they are soo happy now. I have followed the Ghana national team for sometime. It is a big big achievement and a blessing to be hear. I have always wanted to play for Ghana, I want to play for the country of my parents, play for Ghana. I feel like is here i want to play that is why I waited. Every player wants to be play in the World Cup and I am so excited to be here", he said.



The 24-year-old midfielder also announced his readiness for the game on March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



“Every player wants to play in the World Cup. It’s a big game and we know it will be hard but we are Ghana. But we are hopeful and will do everything to be at the World Cup“.



Elisha added on making his debut in the game when selected by the coach said: “I am ready for the coach and if he calls me i will be ready”.



Elisha Owusu could make his Ghana debut on Friday, March 25, 2022 when the Black Stars take on rivals Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game is the first leg of a fixture that will determine which of the two West African powerhouses grab one of five sports available for Africa at the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



The return leg of the fixture is slated for March 29 in Abuja, Nigeria.



