Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Why I always score against Kotoko defenders - Hearts' Daniel Barnieh

Accra Hearts of Oak darling boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says no Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC defender has ever given him a tough run on the field anytime he faces them.

The former Ghana Black Satellites captain says he always finds it easy playing against defenders of arch rivals and 2021-22 Ghana Premier League winners Asante Kotoko.

According to Accra Hearts of Oak’s top scorer for the season, there has never been any moment he has been taken out of a game by Kotoko defenders anytime he has faced them in Hearts of Oak SC colours.

The former Ghana U-20 captain said on Asempa FM: “No kotoko defender has given me a tough time in a game. I always score them whenever we meet. Vincent Atinga was the toughest defender I met this season,”

He also went ahead to name Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan, former Argentine international Sergio Aguero and ex- Cameroonian star Samuel Eto’o are his top 3 attackers he looks up to always in his football career.

“Asamoah Gyan, Sergio Aguero and Samuel Eto’o are my top 3 attackers, I always look up to them.”

Barnieh scored the match winner against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium last season, a win that ensured Hearts won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

He was adjudged Man-Of-The-Match in the 2021 Africa Youth Championship final against Uganda where he scored two goals to clinch the giant trophy for Ghana in Mauritania.