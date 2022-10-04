Why Hearts of Oak will lose GH¢1 million NLA sponsorship

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has pulled its sponsorship for 2022 MTN FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak.



It can be recalled that last season, the state-owned company announced a one-year sponsorship deal with the Phobians worth GH¢1 million.



Unfortunately, reports suggest that the deal will not be renewed after the expiration of the contract.



A hint was given at the end of the season when Asante Kotoko presented the Ghana Premier League title to officials of NLA.



Director General for the outfit, Sammy Awuku disclosed that it is possible the other club being sponsored [Hearts of Oak] will not be considered for a contract extension.



“The NLA going into next season might not sponsor all the clubs again but Kotoko you have made yourself worthy so we will consider sponsoring you.



“For every team, we decide to sponsor going forward if at the end of the season you are not part of the top three we won’t consider you again,” the NLA Director General said.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that talks are ongoing between Asante Kotoko and NLA on a contract extension of the sponsorship deal.