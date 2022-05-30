Why Ghanaians are bashing GFA over medal for Women's Premier League finalist

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

The Ghana Football Association have been criticised for presenting 'unacceptable' medals to 2021/2022 Women's Premier League finalists, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Ampem Darkoa had their necks decorated with the gold version of the medal that seemed like an amateur sculptor's design from a steel sheet while Hasaacas took the silver.



The Techiman-based side beat the reigning champions 5-4 on penalties to claim the title in their second final in two seasons.



The match originally ended one-all in 120 minutes after Success Ameyaa's early penalty goal for Hasaacas got equalised by Comfort Yeboah from the spot.



Images of the medal have gone viral with many holding the assertion that the GFA by this action is dragging the local football through the dirt.



Others doubts is the FA value the local league, regarding the medals the FA award players for their effort.



This is the second time medal presentation has put the FA in the news after presenting what many regarded as 'key holders to 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Champions, Hears of Oak.



Check out some reactions below





