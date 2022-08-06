Why Ghana's male 4x100m team was disqualified from the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organizers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games have confirmed the disqualification of Ghana's male relay team from competing in the 4x100m finals.



Team Ghana qualified for the 4x100m finals after finishing 3rd in Heat 2 with a time of 39.05s.



Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu represented Ghana in the 4x100m.



However, team Ghana have been disqualified for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu, thus

breaching Track Rule 24:11.



According to a report by Citi FM's Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, Abdul Rasheed Saminu was swapped with Joseph Paul Amoah so that the latter could concentrate on the 200m finals.



"You present a team of 5 runners for every relay - 4 starters and a reserve. Abdul Rasheed was listed as the reserve and Joe Paul as anchor leg runner as always."



"But the rule says, before you make a change to the first 4 to bring in your reserve (for whatever reason), you must notify organizers AT LEAST ONE HOUR before the race."



"GAA made the decision to replace Joe Paul with Abdul Rasheed so the former can concentrate on the 200m final later tonight. However, they did not notify organizers of the last-minute change, violating the rule," Fentuo posted on his Twitter page.



