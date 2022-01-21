Why Ghana’s AFCON winner Windsor Kofi Abbrey is popular in Cameroon

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Windsor Kofi Abbrey wins 1982 AFCON with Ghana



Ghanaian attacker Windsor Kofi Abbrey popular in Cameroon



Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stage



Windsor Kofi Abbrey arguably one of the greatest attackers who graced the pitch is a household name in the central African country of Cameroon.



Although he has hanged his boots a long time ago, Cameroonians still have Windsor Kofi Abbrey at the back of their minds at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



So why is the former Ghanaian player so popular than even Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, CK Gyamfi among others.



At the peak of his career, Windsor Kofi Abbrey popularly known as 'Shine the Body' was one of the most popular and skilful players in the early 1970s to early 90s.



He was short, diminutive & a beast of a speedster on the wings. It's said a lot of fullbacks dreaded the idea of facing Abbrey as he could torment his toughest opponents to succumb.



He helped Ghana win the African Cup in 1982 playing all 5 games. His value skyrocketed and several clubs had shown interest in him. He was then playing for Western giants Sekondi Hasaacas but later switched to join Asante Kotoko.





At Circa 1987, Abbrey was one of the hottest football commodities on the African scene. Abbrey's name exploded on the continent when in 1987, he helped Asante Kotoko come from a goal down to beat Zamalek 5-1 in Kumasi. Three of the goals were from his corner kicks. That day, a new song was made "Abbrey corner 3y3 goal" to wit, Abbrey's corner is a goal.



After that African Cup campaign, a delegation from Cameroon arrived in Accra to speak to Abbrey. They were from the capital club Tonnerre Yaounde. They wanted to secure Abbey's signature in a lucrative deal. He agreed. Abbey was given an apartment and good money for the move.



Tonnerre Football Club was then supported by Cameroon President Paul Biya and they had great leadership under Eboude. That team included Japhet Ndora, goalkeeper Nke and the legendary Geroge Weah who they had smartly lured from Africa Sports of Ivory Coast.



That Tonnere Yaounde team was the greatest in their history winning five championships and Abbrey was responsible for a large number of goals scored by George Weah as they formed a deadly partnership.



Claude Leroy then coaching Cameroon, recommended Weah to his friend Arsene Wenger. Wenger, then coach of Monaco, personally flew down to Yaounde to see George Weah for himself and after a few games and conversations took him to France for €12,000. And that is how Weah's life will change forever.



Shortly after, Abbrey also left the club a few months after his close pal, Weah left.



The Ghanaian on the other hand did play on the African continent in Cameroon and Morocco and eventually returned to Ghana to wrap up his career in the early 2000s.



Today, Abbrey is bedridden in Sekondi, may not know how he's adored in Cameroon.



In 2020, Abbrey in an interview pleaded to get the contact of George Weah, who had been sworn in as Liberia President.



"I would love to get in touch with him so that we communicate. If he hears my name he would be willing to engage me” Abbrey told Asempa FM in 2020.



Credit to Saddick Adams