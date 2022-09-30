Why Ghana must plan its World Cup without Thomas Partey

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

In a transfer window where Arsenal spent over 132.5m euros on players, fans were still dissatisfied as they believe that despite the strengthening of certain areas of the squad, some gaps that derailed their Champions League quest last season remained unfilled.



Coach Mikel Arteta and Technical Director were given a sharp reminder of the shortfalls in the squad when three games into the season, the unwelcome yet familiar story of Thomas Partey getting injured hit them again.



With few days left before the summer transfer window closed, Arsenal had to enter desperate and frantic mode after Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny who replaced Partey in the Arsenal starting suffered an injury in his first start for the club this season. A long-term injury, unfortunately.



Arsenal had to press the panic button on the last day of the transfer window with Brazilian and Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz the subject of three bids that were all turned down by his club.



There was a sense of disappointment and vindication from Arsenal fans as they have seen this incident play out repeatedly since the days of Arsene Wenger when the club lose its key players to injury and that thwarts their ambitions.



In his thriving ‘lone 6’ role, Thomas Partey is perhaps Arsenal’s most important player whose presence or otherwise determines whether the club win a game or loses.



His importance to the squad can be seen in Arsenal’s last 45 games. Partey played an underwhelming 28 and in those 28, victory came in 20 of them. In the 17 that Partey missed, Arsenal won 8 and lost 8 with one draw. In the 28 games he played, Arsenal lost just 6 and drew 2.



With Partey in the team, the club average 2.2 points per game compared to 1.5 without him. Their win percentage shoots up to 71.4 when he is on the team and nosedives to 47.1% when he is injured.



They average 2.0 goals per game when he is in the middle and have just 1.4 when he is out of the team. Defensively, Partey is key too, goals against when he is on the side is 1.0 and increase to 1.6 when he is not on the side.





Thomas Partey has started just 58% of Arsenal's Premier League games since joining the club.



