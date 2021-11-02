Why Ghana Premier League cash prize was not increased – MND Jawula explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Chairman of the Ghana Premier League [GPL] Management Committee, Alhaji Lepowura M. N. D. Jawula has explained why the cash prize for this season’s campaign has not been increased despite the interest the league has gathered over the last year.



Speaking in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb, Alhaji Jawula disclosed that the prize money was not increased due to the quest to improve the services of referees.



The Best Referee in the league this season will be awarded with a car and according to the GPL Management Committee chairman, this is a good decision to motivate referees not to take bribes.



“I believe this time, referees will be paid on time. If a referee will win a car then you can be sure that there is more to it than meets the eye,” the GPL Management Committee Chairman stated.



He added, “At all times we will need to look at areas that lack motivation, the referee aspect lacks motivation, that is why referees were looking at other ways for it but if the referee knows that if he performs well, he is going to get a car, he will do well to get that car.”



Last season, GPL Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak received ¢250,000 while 2nd placed Asante Kotoko took home ¢150,000 and WAFA bagged ¢80,000.



During the launch of this season’s League on October 26, it was announced that the new league winners will receive the same amount of money for last season.



Despite, the number of concerns from clubs and fans, Alhaji Jawula urged stakeholders to remain calm because the new decision is more laudable.



He said, “Let’s take it one at a time and see what happens. The prize money may not increase but the award of a car to a referee is something which must be applauded.”



