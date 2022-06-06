Why Gerald Asamoah took a two-year break from international football

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

I accepted Germany call-up because I felt needed - Gerald Asamoah



Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah, has revealed that he rejected Black Stars call-up because of unfair treatment.



The former Schalke 04 player revealed that he was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up together with his then teammate, Otto Addo in 1998.



Speaking with Okay FM, he narrated the unfair treatment he and Otto Addo were put through when they honoured the call-up. He disclosed that the treatment by the then FA coupled with other issues made him pull the breaks on pledging allegiance to any country.



"Otto Addo and I had Black Stars invitation in 1998 when we were at Hanover 96. During that time Germany wanted me to play for their under-21 but I wanted to play for Ghana so I came. When we came, the training was good and I was thinking even if I don't get the chance to play, I will be in the first 18. It was my first time coming to Ghana in a long while. I left Ghana when I was 12 and came back when I was 19. So when I came things were a little different but I was happy to come back home. In Germany, a day before a match, we get to know who and who will be playing but here it wasn't like that, so we went to Charles Akunnor and asked 'Charles what's happening? Who is playing?' and he responded that 'I don't know but I have been given tracksuits. The coach will tell me who will play so I share the tracksuit with them.' So Otto and I said okay and returned to our room. When we came again, they were all in a tracksuit and no one told us anything. When we asked they said we are not part of the (matchday) squad so we were told to put on any attire and follow them."



"Then after the match, they all left without saying anything leaving Otto and me. Lucky for me, my mum was in Ghana so I called her and told her 'mum I'm at the stadium can you come and pick me up?' So I went home and spent two to three days in Ghana before I went back."



He continued that the experience during his first call-up made him reject the second invitation.



So I got invited again when I went back and I said 'sorry I can't come'. Honestly, they fought for me. The coach, Dossena came and spoke to me but I told him I needed time to make a decision. So I took a two-year break and within that period Germany wanted me and I told them I would only play for the senior team and not the under-21. So after having a good season, Rudi Voller called me and invited me, which I accepted...I felt I was not needed in Ghana when I came. They knew Germay wanted me but when I came here(Ghana) they did not make me feel they really wanted me. But the Germans did, that is why I decided to play for Germany."



Gerald Asamoah is the first black player to play German national team. He had his maiden call-up in 2001 and was part of the squad for the 2002 and 2006 World Cup.



He was born in Mampong, Ghana before his parents emigrated to Germany, where he started his football career.



He spent all his club football career in Germany. He played for Hannover 96, Schalke 04, St Pauli and Greuther Furth.



Asamoah announced his retirement in 2015.