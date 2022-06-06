Why Gerald Asamoah rejected Ghana to play for Germany

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Former German International, Gerald Asamoah has opened up on why he rejected the Black Stars to play for the German national team.



Asamoah left Ghana at the age of 12-years with his family to Germany where he became a professional footballer.



Asamoah played for Hannover 96 and was approached by the Germans to play for their national team but the player only wanted to represent the country of his birth.



As the attacker became popular in Germany, Asamoah was handed a call up to the Ghana national team alongside Otto Addo.



However, the player was treated as a surplus to the Black Stars and was never given the chance to be part of the squad despite earning an invite.



“Ghana invited us in 1998, I and Otto Addo to come and play. At that time, the Germans were also fighting for me to come and play for their 21,” Gerald Asamoah said on Okay FM.



“I trained with the team so I knew that even if I don’t start I’m part of the first 18 players. In Germany, a day before matches we were informed about the line-up but no one told us anything in Ghana. So I approached CK Akonnor and he said the tracksuits have been shared, the next thing we were told we are not in the squad.



“We were made to follow the team for the match and guess what after the game, everyone went home and I was left stranded with Otto Addo so I had to call my mom to come for us,” the ex-German player said.



After the ill-treatment he was handed on his first call-up, Asamoah vowed not to play for Ghana national team but to take a 2-year break from international football to decide on his future.



"I spent a few days in Ghana and went back.”



He noted that it was during that period that he earned an invite to play for the German national team and decided to naturalize for them.



“Ghana later handed me a call-up again but I refused. They tried as much to convince me, Ghana’s coach at that time Giuseppe Dossena came to my house in Germany.



“The Germans showed interest but I told them I want to play the senior team and not the youth team and they agreed. I had a feeling I was not needed in Ghana when I came that is why I took that decision,” the Schalke 04 assistant coach said.



Gerald Asamoah made 43 caps for Germany and scored 6 goals.



