Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2013, when Georginio Wijnaldum busted onto the scenes in Dutch football, showing glimpses of a potential global star, many went digging into his background.



The background check led to the unearthing of the Boateng attached to his name. Hence, Ghanaians were keen on seeing the 22-year-old in the Black Stars jersey.



But it was later revealed that the Dutch-born midfielder despite having a Ghanaian name has no Ghanaian blood.



Originally, Wijnaldum is of Surinamese descent, a country on the north-eastern coast of South America, where both his father and mother hail from.



He only had the name Boateng, when his mother later got married to his Ghanaian stepfather.



According to the former Liverpool player, his stepfather is related to ex-Dutch international and now Black Stars assistant coach, Geroge Boateng.



“I want to put on record that I am now Georginio Wijnaldum, not Georginio Boateng, in fact, I have been known as George Wijnaldum for four years now,” he stated as quoted by goal.com.



“Boateng was the name of my former stepfather who is related to retired Dutch footballer of Ghanaian-origin George Boateng.”



Gini then revealed that he dropped the surname after his stepfather divorced his mother.



“My stepfather gave his surname to me but after he divorced my mother I got the Boateng off my name and took my mother’s name Wijnaldum as my surname.”



Wijnaldum added, “My mother and my original father are Surinamese so people should get it clear.”



The Paris Saint-German midfielder has been known as Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum since 2009 when the divorce happened.



Wijnaldum has won UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, Club World Cup, and recently added the French Ligue 1 title to his cabinet.



He has represented the Netherlands since 2011. He made his debut against San Marino and scored in an 11-0 win.





