Why GFA appointed Chris Hughton as Black Stars Technical Advisor

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GFA appoint four-member interim body for Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash
Chris Hughton appointed as Black Stars technical advisor
Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup playoffs
Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has given justifications to the appointment of Chris Hughton as the Black Stars Technical Advisor.
The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager and former Black Stars player, Otto Addo were said to be the frontrunners for the head coach role. However the latter was landed the job at the expense of Hughton.
According to Twum, Hughton had his arms wide open for any position after he was told by the FA that they had already agreed on Otto Addo as interim manager.
"Chris Hughton made it clear to the GFA that he was ready to play any role in the Black Stars Technical team after it was communicated to him that the FA has settled on Otto Addo as head coach to play the playoff against Nigeria," Henry Asante told Oyerepa FM.
Earlier report claimed that, Hughton's reported appointment was on the call of government while the FA, who mandated to appoint coaches favoured the appointment of Otto Addo.
Eventually, the former Newcastle manager was handed the Technical Advisor role on Wednesday, February 9,2022 as part of an interim technical team the will lead Black Stars in the World up playoffs against Nigeria.
The interim set up has Chris Hughton-technical advisor, Otto Addo-interim head coach, George Boateng- first assistant manager and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant two.
The aforementioned personalities have been tasked to secure Ghana a fourth World up appearance as the Black Stars face Nigeria in March.