Why FIFA rejected South Africa's petition against Ghana

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds



The ruling from FIFA is subject to an appeal



SAFA petitioned FIFA to order a replay of the Ghana game



FIFA has rejected the petition of the South African Football Association (SAFA) for a replay of their game against the Black Stars on the basis that the protest did not meet their requirement.



SAFA wanted a replay of their 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars in Cape Coast as they claimed that the game was fixed by Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye.



However, they will now have to appeal the decision as the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA has thrown the case away.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement to Ghanasoccernet.com on Friday. "The decision is subject to appeal,” FIFA said in its ruling.







