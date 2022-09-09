Why England national team will sing a different national anthem at tournaments after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch will undoubtedly alter a lot of things in the days, months and years ahead.



One of such changes will affect the national anthem of Britain which until the demise of the Queen began with the line, “God save the Queen.”



According to americansongwriter.com, “God Save the Queen” is a patriotic tune that hoped for the longevity and prosperity of the monarch because she serves as a representative of the people.



But now that King Charles III is the monarch of the British empire, citizens will have to alter some words to reflect the gender of the new monarch – “God save the King” to begin with.



“Now the Queen has died, the national anthem will no longer be 'God Save the Queen.' It will revert to the version for a male monarch, which is 'God Save the King,' with the pronouns within the words changed to the male version. This version of the national anthem was last used in 1952 when George VI was on the throne,” The Mirror reports.



UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was the first official to acknowledge the change in words in her address following the death of the Queen on September 8.



“Today the Crown passes - as it is has done for more than a thousand years - to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III. With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother.



“And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all. We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country,– exactly as Her Majesty would have wished –

by saying the words…God save the King,” Liz Truss said.



Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday September 8 at the age of 96. The Royal Family in a Twitter post said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral in the afternoon.



She was UK’s longest serving monarch having reigned for 70 years. Following her demise, her eldest son King Charles III is now UK’s new monarch.