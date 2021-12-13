Why Emmanuel Frimpong retired from football at 27

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed that he lost his taste for football due to persistent injuries.



Frimpong who retired in 2019 due to a knee problem said he has switched focus to other things rather than becoming a manager after hanging up his boot at age 27.



The Kumasi-born footballer, started his career in England where he captained the Under-17 and Under-16 teams of England. He went through the ranks of Arsenal, spending 10 years at the youth team before gaining promotion in 2011.



He spent three years with the first team but was loaned to three different clubs in the process before securing a permanent move to Barnsley in 2014.



Speaking with GTV sports plus, Frimpong recounted the persistent injuries that eclipsed his career and made him lose passion for the sport.



"To be honest, for the past couple of years, I have lost the passion for football because when you love something that much and it brings a bitter end it makes the passion go down. For the past couple of years, I have been focusing on other things. I have had to get myself back together and at the moment I think it’s the right time for me to start something,” the Kumasi-born said.



Emmanuel Frimpong spent a chunk of his football years in England where he played for Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wonders, Fulham, Charlton Athletic, and Barsenly.



The 29-year-old closed his career in Cyprus top fight. He played only 12 times for Ermis Aradippou.



He earned his first and only call up to Ghana in 2013 under head coach James Kwasi Appiah.