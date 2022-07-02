Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending on social media

Sports News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United finish 6th in EPL



Manchester United to play in Europa League in 2022/2023 season



Cristiano Ronaldo requests a transfer from Manchester United



Cristiano Ronaldo is trending on social media after reportedly requesting a transfer from Manchester United.



According to The Times, the 6-time Ballon D'or winner has told Manchester United that if they receive a good offer, he will leave.



The Portuguese returned to the 20-time English Premier League champions in the 2021 summer transfer window, but after only a season, he is looking to leave.



Football fans on social media have reacted to his request, as some United fans are disappointed with the news.



Meanwhile, rival fans are mocking the United faithful, who are about to lose their legend and best player.



Last season, Ronaldo was the club's leading scorer, with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions. However, his goals could not secure Manchester United a place in the UEFA Champions League, as they finished sixth on the table.





Here are some reactions





I always knew Ronaldo was a fraud…he dragged us to Europa and he has now asked to leave. I thought he liked new challenges — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to be allowed to leave if they receive a satisfactory offer ???? (via The Times) pic.twitter.com/LUBsKQjKq3 — GOAL (@goal) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Europa League is bad for his image and will affect his brand and partnerships. But why didn’t he score 40+ goals in the League to qualify his team for UCL? Or De Gea will still concede more ? — Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo for Man Utd in 2021/22 Premier League:



◉ Most shots (110)

◉ Most shots on target (43)

◉ Most goals (18)



CR7 was very crucial for the Red Devils. ???? pic.twitter.com/gBREp0tpJZ — Squawka (@Squawka) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo has played them hasn’t he ???????????? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo to Chelsea for wingback. Who says no? — Conn (@ConnCFC) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo deserves a bigger team — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) July 2, 2022

Some fans coming out against Ronaldo. He's the only player in that dressing room that truly represents how the fans feel. Calling out the drop off in standards and crap players. If we let him go we're letting those crap players take back control — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 2, 2022

???? BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave the club this summer.



(Source: @TimesSport) pic.twitter.com/aK2kUIAQhI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo says he wants a new challenge and Manchester United gave him Europa……mr challenge runaway???? — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) July 2, 2022

Now Ronaldo is joining Bayern Munich I have to get a Bayern jersey asap. Loyal to CR7 till the end. Siuuu ????❤️ — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United, That's Why I Have Never Rated Him In My Books. Fraud. — NANA QUOPHI ???????? (@IamQuophiJr) July 2, 2022

Manchester United fans thought Ronaldo would stay and play Europa ????

Aponkye mp3 cake but Ronaldo de3 )p3 cake — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo fans right now leaving Man United ???????? pic.twitter.com/lSgyLlahqf — Oliver Twist(i want more) (@rumpelirving) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. ???? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 2, 2022

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo makes a total of zero sense, sorry. — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 2, 2022

Christians Ronaldo is just telling Man United players they don't have winning mentality like Juventus. FACTOS!! — Selase???????????? (@K_Selase) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Is A Win To The Manchester United Team In A Whole. Dude Affected Our Play???? — NANA QUOPHI ???????? (@IamQuophiJr) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo should retire already. Manchester United finished him and I'm not sure any team would sign him. — CHOIR MASTER???? (@gyae_me) July 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for Champions League club. https://t.co/5EMtQKX8sZ — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) July 2, 2022

According to Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United is useless. Oh???????? — Leo De-Graft✊???????????????????? (@1OBOUR) July 2, 2022

If Ronaldo leaves United, they will definitely get relegated next season???????????????? — Brah Adwene (@BAdwene) July 2, 2022

EE/DA