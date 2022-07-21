You are here: HomeSports2022 07 21Article 1587125

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Why Charlotte Osei's name trended after Chelsea's defeat in pre-season game

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has been in the trends on Ghana Twitter following Chelsea's pre-season friendly defeat on Thursday, July 21, 2020.

The two times UEFA Champions League winners lost to Major League Soccer side, Charlotte FC on penalties at the Bank of America Stadium.

Rival fans have mocked Chelsea for failing to defeat a 'female' football club, Charlotte FC, which shares the same name as the former EC chairperson.

The match ended one-all and proceeded to penalty shoutouts where the MLS side won 5-3.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead in the first half, but Daniel Rios equalised from the penalty spot inside 90 minutes to push the game into penalty shootouts.

Harrison Afful, 35, a former Black Stars defender, played in the game and delivered an outstanding performance.

