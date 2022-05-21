Why Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is trending

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022
Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has been on the trend list of Ghana Twitter since Orlando Pirates' defeat to RS Berkane in the CAF Confederations Cup final.
Ofori played full-throttle on the game that ended one-all after 120 minutes and had to be decided on penalties.
Before the penalties, Ofori pulled the famous Gabaski bottle trick with the favorite angles of the Berkane players indicated for him. Yet, he could not save any, guessing the right away once.
He was one of the five takes for Pirates and when he stepped up to take him, he scored with a rocket of a shot down the middle.
Pirates ended up losing 5-4 on penalties at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah was in action as he lasted 60 minutes of the game.
Below are some reactions to Richard Ofori's performance on the night
Despite profiling the penalty takers of Berkane on a water bottle, Richard Ofori failed to save any spot kick in the shootout of the #CAFCCFinal pic.twitter.com/TY4cxaYNly— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 20, 2022
I have read people tweeting about how Ghana has a penalty taker in Richard Ofori but the truth is that Ghana needs a penalty stopper him than being a penalty taker. pic.twitter.com/CNMQmA3tu4— Paul Ramos (@PaulRamosAddo) May 21, 2022
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper— at_sbuda08_mtshweni (@at_sbuda08) May 21, 2022
Richard Ofori ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/TKKt0Vt1g3
Richard Ofori celebrated again. ???? ???? ????#TotalEnergiesCAFCC #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/BVBzZyQ8Tr— Advo Teffo???????? (@JayNtuli_SA) May 20, 2022
Richard ofori dier ibi the diving e dey bee am, he no make ein mind say he want catch some sef????— Dee (@3000ft1) May 20, 2022
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper ????????Richard Ofori used a bottle with a paper on it about each RS Berkane player’s penalty technique but he failed to save any ball.— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) May 21, 2022
????Elbotola pic.twitter.com/MR7Bhtwj8C
Richard Ofori wasn't messing around. That was emphatic. Ghana has a pen taker in there.— SITSO (@OfficialSitso) May 20, 2022
???????? Richard Ofori tried using the Gabaski tricks before the penalty kicks tonight but he failed to save any. ????#TotalEnergiesCAFCC #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/zMN1fDUbmr— Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) May 20, 2022
Well played Richard Ofori???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TH1qPyeG5h— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) May 20, 2022