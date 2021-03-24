Why Benue Govnor Samuel Ortom tok say 'insecurity fit pause 2023 election'

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Benue State Govnor, Samuel Ortom don tok say if di insecurity situation for di kontri continue to dey bad as e bad, di 2023 election no go hold.



Govnor Ortom tok dis one on Tuesday wen im bin go see Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for di Presidential Villa for Abuja.



E thank di presido as for di way Buhari bin condemn di attack on Ortom farm, however, im comot di meeting with Buhari tell trori pipo say di kontri dey sit on top gunpowder and neva make any meaningful progress on top di mata of security..



Na last Saturday, Ortom convy bin dey attacked by gunmen wey dem suspect say na herders for Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road for Makurdi Local Goment Area.