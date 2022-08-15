You are here: HomeSports2022 08 15Article 1602968

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Asante Kotoko postponed their pre-season tour of Turkey

Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko, have rescheduled their pre-season tour in Turkey.

The Reds were expected to depart Ghana on August 14, 2020, but due to visa delays, the trip has been postponed.

In a statement released on Monday, August 15, the club announced that a new travelling date for the tour "will be communicated soon."

Kotoko had scheduled a 15-day tour which was due to begin on August 15 and end on August 30, 2022.

In place of the cancelled trip, the Porcupines will play a friendly game against Panthers FC today.

Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, finishing 11 points ahead of second place Bechem United.

The Porcupines, following the triumph, will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League where they will face Burkinabe side, Rail Club de Kadiogo in the preliminary round.









