Why Asamoah Gyan trended after France’s defeat to Switzerland in Euro 2020

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty as Switzerland knocked France out of the Euros
• Shortly after the miss, Asamoah Gyan made a tweet that triggered reactions from social media users
• Gyan was attacked by social media users for the tweet which suggests that penalty misses are normal part of football
At the end of a match between two countries, none of which had players with Ghanaian roots, it was legendary striker Asamoah Gyan who stole the trends on Ghanaian social media.
World champions France were on Monday, June 29, 2021, knocked out of the Euro 2020 after losing 5-4 on penalties.
The defeat came courtesy of a missed penalty by PSG Kylian Mbappe whose kick was saved by Switzerland goalie Yann Sommer. Minutes after that miss by Kylian Mbappe, Asamoah Gyan tweeted with seven emojis that could be interpreted as ‘no comment’.
Asamoah Gyan posted just emoticons but the message was clear and as someone will put it was even ‘visible to the blind’.
It was a subtle attempt by the Ghanaian football legend to remind Ghanaians that missing penalties is part of the game and that even the best of footballers sometimes fluff their kicks.
It was in reference to the infamous penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup which shattered Ghana’s dreams of becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.
In a short span, the tweet garnered over a hundred quoted tweets and replies, most of which were attacks.
Same Ghanaians who barely two months ago jumped to Gyan’s defence after he was left out of Stephen Appiah’s top five players of the last two decades, ‘dragged’ Asamoah Gyan with verbal expletives.
Unable to stomach the attacks, Asamoah Gyan pulled down the tweet but screenshots had already been taken. The deletion of the post did little to stop the abuse.
