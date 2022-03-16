Why Arsenal star Thomas Partey has the nickname Senegal

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has mentioned "Senegal" as the name he is referred to by persons close to him.



His nickname is very confusing to some Arsenal fans due to his Ghanaian nationality.



However, the 28-year-old was nicknamed by his dad back then whilst playing for his junior team in Ghana.



The name Senegal was bestowed on him after his playing style reminded his dad of his former friend and a former Ghana international Emmanuel 'Armah Senegal'.



Armah Senegal was a force to reckon with when it came to the Black Star's ability to construct solid defensive barriers during the '90s.



Partey started off his career as a defender and played just like the former Black Stars defender, thus the reason behind his nickname.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been in good form for Arsenal this season.



Partey capped his impressive performance with a goal against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in that 2-0 win.



After a difficult spell in his first season coupled with injuries, Partey is currently enjoying his Arsenal career with a series of brilliant performances.



He scored in his side's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday and is expected to play a big role in the game against title contenders Liverpool on Wednesday.



Thomas Partey will captain the Black Stars when they face Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff on March 26 and 29.