Why Anderlecht made Ashimeru’s deal permanent

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Belgium giants R.S.C Anderlecht have explained the reason behind signing Majeed Ashimeru on a permanent basis.



The 23-year-old who was loaned to Anderlecht by RB Salzburg during the last winter transfer window, is now officially a Mauve after penning a contract until 2025.



According to the club’s sporting director Peter Verbeke, Majeed was able to convince the technical staff of his qualities during his loan spell.



He was also a hugely popular figure among the playing staff and with the supporters.



“Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us. He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons.”