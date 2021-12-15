You are here: HomeSports2021 12 15Article 1424494

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Why AFCON is trending on social media

The uncertainty surrounding the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continues with fresh reports from France indicating that the Executive Council of the Confederations of Africa Football is mulling over staging the tournament.

RMC reports that owing to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and threats by some European clubs not to release their players for the tournament, CAF is considering postponing the tournament.

The European Clubs Association in a statement said that they are under no obligation to release their players for the tournament.

They cite the Omicron and disruption to clubs’ form as basis for their intended action against the continent biggest tournament.

This has generated conversations on social media with tweeps offering divergent views on the matter.

Fans of European club have received with excitement information the AFCON will be postponed.

Followers who cherish international football are hitting at the ECA and big European clubs for seeking to undermine the continent’s football festival.

Meanwhile a high-powered CAF delegation has visited Cameroon to inspect ongoing works at the various stadiums which will be used for the tournament.

The 2021 AFCON is scheduled for January 9 to February 2022.

