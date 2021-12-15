Why AFCON is trending on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The uncertainty surrounding the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continues with fresh reports from France indicating that the Executive Council of the Confederations of Africa Football is mulling over staging the tournament.



RMC reports that owing to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and threats by some European clubs not to release their players for the tournament, CAF is considering postponing the tournament.



The European Clubs Association in a statement said that they are under no obligation to release their players for the tournament.



They cite the Omicron and disruption to clubs’ form as basis for their intended action against the continent biggest tournament.



This has generated conversations on social media with tweeps offering divergent views on the matter.



Fans of European club have received with excitement information the AFCON will be postponed.



Followers who cherish international football are hitting at the ECA and big European clubs for seeking to undermine the continent’s football festival.



Meanwhile a high-powered CAF delegation has visited Cameroon to inspect ongoing works at the various stadiums which will be used for the tournament.



The 2021 AFCON is scheduled for January 9 to February 2022.



The biennial noise about Afcon from European clubs switched up. The idea that the players are somehow endangered this time by travelling to Africa from the ECA absolute nonsense and sign of the disrespectful posture they approach every issue from Africa with. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 15, 2021

Big news for CAF:



Sky and BBC have agreed a deal to televise the AFCON in the UK. The involvement of Sky is significant, especially in financial terms, for CAF. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 15, 2021

What reports am i hearing about AFCON just weeks to the opening game? ???? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 15, 2021

The AFCON go make beans. Liverpool are winning both the PL and UCL. — DON (@Opresii) December 15, 2021

Hearing the European clubs don’t want to release their players to come play the Afcon due to covid reasons, eii ???? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) December 15, 2021

CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations, Lux September describes the reports of AFCON being cancelled as "Fake news". [@SaddickAdams] #cfc — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) December 15, 2021

AFCON is going to get cancelled. pic.twitter.com/6XCymBkSlt — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 15, 2021

AFCON cancelled ? Get the red ribbons ready pic.twitter.com/ZAmkAulHDg — ً (@_Riddxck) December 15, 2021