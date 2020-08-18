Press Releases of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Onga

Wholesaler edition of Onga chicken launch comes to a successful end in Takoradi and 3 other regions

Wholesaler edition of Onga chicken launch

Ghana's leading food seasoning, Onga, has commenced a wholesaler engagement roadshow to officially introduce the new Onga chicken tablet into the Ghanaian market.



In a series of meetings held in 4 regions which included Central, Eastern Volta and Western region, the first phase of the launch was organised in adherence to recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.



Wholesalers from selected major markets in the regions were engaged at the meetings to officially outdoor the New Onga chicken tablet.



Issues discussed include the rich taste and aroma that comes with the use of the new product, promotional activities which includes activations, TV and radio engagements amongst others.





Brand Manager for Onga, Mrs. Linda Nartey in an interview said that, engaging wholesalers forms a critical part of our plans to introduce the new Onga Chicken to the market, beyond providing a product that gives them value for their money, it is also important to appreciate them for their commitment to the brand for reason we are giving each wholesaler a handsome package for their for being part of the event. Mrs. Nartey further stated that the new Onga chicken comes with qualities which enhance the taste and richness of meals prepared.



The event climaxed with a cooking demo for wholesalers to have a taste of meals prepared with the new Onga chicken tablet. The event also offered the wholesalers an opportunity to share their experience of the product usage and their expectations from the brand in an open forum. The event was also interspersed with a musical and dance competition with the new Onga chicken radio Jingle.



Each wholesaler was presented with Onga branded cloth, parasol, umbrella, apron and products as a take home package after the meeting. All three events received coverage from local media houses in the respective cities

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.