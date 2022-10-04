Whoever succeeds Samuel Boadu at Hearts of Oak will struggle - Amankwah Mireku claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has stated the successor to the outgone gaffer, Samuel Boadu, will assume a challenging role.



Samuel Boadu spent two seasons at the club, winning six trophies, which included the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.



Speaking with Nhyira FM, Amankwah Mireku set the record straight that whoever takes over the job will have big boots to fill.



"The truth is that I’m scared for whoever is coming into coach Accra Hearts of Oak for now because the legacy Samuel Boadu has left behind brings a lot of workload and expectations on the new coach as he needs to perform more than Samuel Boadu."



The Phobians are yet to appoint a head coach to lead their new technical team of David Ocloo(assistant manager), and Richard Oppong(goalkeeper's trainer).



Samuel Boadu was dismissed after leading Hearts of Oak to a defeat to Aduana Stars before drawing with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in the first three games of the new season.





EE/BOG