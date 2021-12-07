Whoever planned Hearts of Oak’s trip has caused financial loss to the state - Samuel Anim Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Hearts of Oak spent 14 hours traveling hours on their trip to Algeria



Hearts of Oak went through five traveling points before landing in Bachar



Hearts thumped by JS Saoura in the confederations Cup



Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Samuel Anim Addo, has criticized Hearts of Oak for their ill-planned trip to Algeria for their CAF Confederations Cup against JS Saoura.



Addo lambasted the club’s leaders for scheduling a 14-hour trip to Banchar- a destination he believes could take a traveler seven hours.



Hearts of Oak per their travelling arrangement went through Abidjan, to Istanbul, before transiting to Algiers. Upon arrival in Algiers, the team flew to Ocran before completing the travelling hustle by land to Banchar.



In the end, they lost 4-0 in the game that was played on Sunday, December 5. Thus, the Phbians exited the competition with a 4-2 defeat on aggregate, having won the first leg 2-0.



Hearts, before they embarked on the trip, received GH₵1 million from the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Therefore, Anim-Addo believes the team's travelling itinerary has caused financial loss to the country by not taking the simple route.



"Whoever planned that trip for Hearts of Oak has let Ghana down. He has caused financial loss to the country. They did it in the other game too. Dr Randy Abbey who was the leader of the delegation advised them but they never listened so they went on a different flight. Randy Abbey didn’t travel with them to Dubai. After, the Morocco experience, they didn’t learn from it." he told Asempa FM



"With Algeria, you can take a flight to Burkina Faso. From Ouagadougou to Algeria using Air Algiers is about six hours. They could have used seven hours. President gave them money because they were representing Ghana and they went to disgrace the country. Now they are putting the coach under pressure."



Hearts of Oak departed from Ghana on Wednesday, December 1, and arrived at their hotel in Algeria in the late hours of Thursday.



Following the painful loss, they will return on Friday, December 10.



