Who will partner Partey in Arsenal's midfield next season?

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: goal.com

Despite a difficult, injury-plagued start to his Arsenal career, Partey started showing his true ability towards the end of the season and could be a fixture at the heart of Arsenal's midfield for years to come. But who will partner him?



Granit Xhaka



Rumours are abound that the midfielder will be moving on from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his faltering side. Sky Sports reported he was in advanced talks with Jose Mourinho's Roma and a deal, said to be around £22 million, could be announced soon.



Martin Odegaard



He's returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell with the Gunners where he impressed Arteta so much they are trying to put a permanent deal together. But Arsenal's finances and Real Madrid's new manager Carlo Ancelotti's rebuild requirements may scupper any hope of getting the deal done.



Sander Berge



According to media reports Arsenal have already had a £17 million bid for the Sheffield United midfielder turned down. The asking price is now £25 million-plus a cut of the sell-on fee which may prove too much for an Arsenal side that isn't flush with cash.



Yves Bissouma



Arsenal apparently made contact with the player's agent in the January window and expressed an interest in acquiring the Mali international. His £30 million price tag could prove problematic as well as interest in the player from Leicester City if they lose Wilfried Ndidi.



Rodrigo De Paul



Reports emerged in the Italian and English press over the last 24 hours linking the Udinese midfielder with a move to the Gunners. He's thought of as a direct replacement for Dani Ceballos, who returned to Real Madrid after two seasons on loan at the Emirates.