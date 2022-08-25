Who in NPP has hurt KKD? - Former Kotoko coach quizzes

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng continues to wonder why veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa alias KKD continues to attack the government.



Coach Opeele is at a loss over what could have triggered KKD’s recent outburst against the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Coach Opeele is assuming that the celebrated broadcaster might have been wronged by someone in government hence his attacks.



“Who really in the NPP has hurt King KKD? The recent unpalatable words and attack on govt by KDD is unusual of a man we all adored as kid. From a distance, I presume someone may have hurt him with him literally saying 'when water gets much in a frog ‘ogye wuo'. Who hurt him?”, he said.



KKD has in various media engagements criticized the government and some leading members including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and NLA boss, Sammi Awuku.



On the vice president, KKD said the office does not add anything to governance as he suggests that they have no primary role. To this end, he stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s office is 'totally redundant.



“There will come a time when we will not even need a vice president because really what exactly does a Vice President do? There may come a time [that we don’t need that role]. It is totally redundant. I said so. He [Bawumia] has an office that is totally redundant. Even in America, what does the Vice president do? Even in the UK, what is a Vice Prime Minister? What is that?,” KKD quizzed in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on August 24.



KKD chastised the Finance Minister for profiteering from the government’s loans and bonds.



According to him, "I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance's company or former company, is the transaction advisor to the monies we borrow. So, as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company gets richer."



"Is this what we want to continue in this country? Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and perks and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?" KKD asked.



