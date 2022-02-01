Who gets to the finals as AFCON enters semi-final zone?

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: GNA

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) enters the semi-final stage with four countries including host Cameroon battling to play in the finals for the trophy and bragging rights.



The quarterfinals saw exciting performances from some countries, with the likes of Egypt, eliminating one-time winner Morocco from the tournament, whilst debutants Gambia, ended their impressive journey in the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to the host country while Tunisia who last won the tournament in 2004 were also shown the exit by Burkina Faso.



Equatorial Guinea also lost to Senegal to end their campaign while Morocco was booted out by Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.



Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Senegal are the last four teams standing who were able to sail through to the semi-finals.



Host nation and five-time winners, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who have been one of the favorites in this year’s tournament, would face seven-time winners, the Pharaohs of Egypt.



Cameroon would come into this game, hoping for a repeat of the 2017 AFCON final, after Vincent Aboubakar, who is currently in the squad scored a late winner against Egypt.



Egypt’s Salah, who helped the team defeat Morocco in the quarter finals stage, would also be hoping to help his side win their eighth AFCON trophy.



Cameroon would play Egypt on Thursday, at the Olembe Stadium Stadium, in Yaounde, with both sides seeking to make it to the finals.



Coach Kamou Malo’s Burkina Faso would face 2019 runners-up, Senegal, on Wednesday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



Both sides are yet to win a single AFCON trophy after being runners-up in previous years.



Senegal defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarterfinals stage of the competition after Sadio Mane showed a top-class performance in yesterday’s match.



The side, after bottling the 2019 AFCON trophy would come into this game hoping for a comeback this time round.



Ten men Burkina Faso also defeated Tunisia last Saturday to make it to the last but one stage of the tournament.



The Stallions, who were among the few teams who brought a young generation to the tournament, would be hoping for a win over Senegal to secure their spot in the final.



Winners of the semi-final matches would come face-to-face with each other to be crowned Champions of the 33rd AFCON tournament.