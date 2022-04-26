Who doesn't want to go to World Cup? - Asamoah Gyan on playing at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup



Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria



Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has said he could play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but there are conditions attached.



Gyan said playing at the World Cup is every player's dream despite him featuring in three different World Cup tournaments.



The former Sunderland striker admitted that currently, he is inactive but if he begins working, he could be in shape for the tournament.



”Who doesn’t want to play at the World Cup? Every player wants to play at the World Cup,” he said in an interview with Citi TV.



"Yes, I have tasted the World Cup three times and though I would love to play at this year’s World Cup, as I have always said, I am currently not fit enough to play active football but when I Start playing- who know?" he stressed that.



He concluded that he might also be in Qatar on the account of a punditry job.



"I shall surely be in Qatar but maybe a pundit or let’s see”.



Asamoah Gyan has scored 6 goals at the World Cup, which makes him Africa's highest scorer at the tournament. He played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the World's biggest intercontinental tournament.



He last played for the Black Stars in 2019. His last appearance at the club level was in 2020 for Legon Cities.



The group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held on April 1, 2022, with Ghana drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Africa.



Ghana will begin the tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022.