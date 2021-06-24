Who be real John McAfee wey die for Spain prison cell?

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee don die for one Barcelona prison cell.



MacAfee hours afta Spanish court gree to extradite am go US to face tax evasion charges.



Catalan Justice Department say prison medics try to safe e life but dia try no work.



For one statement dem say "everything show say" McAfee take im own life.



Di British-American computer programmer and businessman die at age 75.



Dem born am at 18 September 1945.



McAfee VirusScan help to spark a multi-billion dollar industry in di computer world.



And e eventually sell am to technology giant Intel for more than $7.6bn (£4.7bn).



