Who be di new ASUU president? Brief profile of Prof Emmanuel Osodeke

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke na di new president of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).



ASUU be body dat bin get gbas gbos wit Federal goment ova strike wey dem bin embark on wey det disrupt teaching and learning for universities across di kontri.



But who be Prof Osodeke and weytin be di concerns of ASUU?



BRIEF PROFILE OF PROFESSOR EMMANUEL OSODEKE



Place of Birth:



Osodeke na native of Kokori Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.



Education:



E get B.Sc. for Rivers state University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, 1986/1987 session.



Masters of Science degree in Soil Science from di University of Ibadan, in 1989.



Professor Osodeke also get Doctor of Philosophy Degree from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike for 2002.



E get Post-Graduate Diploma in Agro-meteorology from di Israeli Institute of Meteorology, Bet Dagan Israel in 1994.



Career:



Professor Osodeke start work for di Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Benin City for 1990.



E later move to di Delta State University Abraka and e currently bi Professor of Soil Chemistry for di Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.



Im na visiting Professor for di University of Calabar and presently im also bi visiting Professor for di West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Agricultural Land-Use (WASCAL) for di University of Cape Coast, Ghana.



Professor Osodeke bi member of sevceral Professional Associations, like Soil Science Society of Nigeria, di International Soil Science Society, Di Agricultural Society of Nigeria and oda ones.



Positions:



Im don hold plenti administrative positions; member of the university Senate, Head of Department, Director of Programme, two times member of the University Governing Council and a member of di Advisory Board of WASCAL, Ghana.



Professor Osodeke get more dan hundred scholarly publications for local and international journals. He don supervise more dan twenty (20)M. Sc. and eighteen (18) Ph.d Candidates.



Professor Osodeke be di chairman, academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Zonal Coordinator of Calabar Zone and Nsukka zone, National Financial Secretary, Vice President and presently di President of di Union.



Social activities:



Oga Osodeke bi Chartered member of di Rotary Club of Umudike central, past President, Assistant District Governor and Abia state Rotary Polio Representative.



Religion:



Professor Osodeke na Devoted Catholic, and was di Chairman Umuahia Diocesan Laity Council. Marriage: E dey married to Onome and di marriage dey blessed wit four boys.



Unresolved issues wey ASUU get with di federal government.



Last year ASUU bin accuse di federal gomment of blackmail, intimidation and propagation of falsehood .



Dem say instead of naija goment to tok true,and find how dem go take settle na lie dem carry give public on top di strike matter.



- No capital project for universities except di ones wey TETFund dey sponsor. Dem say dis one dey somehow for a kontri wey get gomment.



- Dem say gomment no dey willing to fulfil di 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement wey state say make dem provide moni wey dem go take repair schools across di kontri .



- Hostels, class rooms, laboratories and better offices for lecturers dem dey among di tins wey dem wan take moni do but e no dey possible sake of gomment sti;ll dey owe dem.



- Anoda matter wey dey unresolved na payment Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).



- Dem no get governing council. make dem set up visitation panels wey go monitor how dem dey spend di moni and how dem dey manage di schools.



- ASUU also tok say goment take style introduce make dem enrol university teachers for di Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System(IPPIS) so dat e go cover dia insincerity.



- ASUU say gomment still dey owe dem plenty billions of naira. Dem say na dis moni dem suppose take pay salary arrears of members





