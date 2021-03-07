BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Who be Iskilu wakili and wetin we know about di Fulani warlord 'arrest' in Oyo

Oyo state police confam say Iskilu Wikili dey for dia hand

Police don confam say one joint team of Ibarapa security operatives plus Oodua People's congress, vigilante and oda groups don arrest Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili wey dey allegedly terrorise Oyo communities.



Fadeyi Olugbenga PPRO Oyo state police tell BBC Pidgin say true true Mr Iskilu Wikili dey for dia hand and dem go soon release statement.



One Facebook post wey bin comot show how, one man bin post video of Iskilu Wakili arrest dey question am for inside di video but Iskilu Wakili no respond.



Di pesin wey dey tok for di video reveal say na di Oodua People's Congress under di leadership of Gani Adam arrest am.



Im tok say dem don promise pipo wey dey live for di community say dem go arrest Iskilu without shedding blood, im say dem arrest am for inside one bush for Igangan and dem dey ready to hand am over to di police.



How Miyetti Allah respond to 'Iskilu Wakili' arrest



BBC bin reach out to one of di members of Myetti Alla Association, Suleiman Mohammed wey be di tok-tok pesin of for Myetti Allah for Nigeria, and he tok sy na true say im hear about di arrest of Wakili on Sunday afternoon.



For im tok wit BBC, im explain say some OPC members and Amotekun bin visit Wakili house and kill one of im pikin and one two other pipo, im say Sunday Igboho dey among di pipo wey go arrest Wakili for di town of Igangan in Oyo stste.



Oga Sulieman reveal say dem burn many houses and cows and according to reports wey im hear, im tok say Sunday Igboho dey among dem.



Di tok-tok pesin of Myetti Allah say dem go do everything within dia power to release Iskilu Wakili because im be one of dia ogbonge members and e get title for Oyo.



Suleiman say e no dey sure say all di accuse against Wakili no dey true .



Amotekun respond to Iskilu Wakili arrest



When BBC reach out to Amotekun for Oyo sate under di leadership of Olayinka Togun, dem tok say dem no sabi anything about di arrest of Wakili and dia members no dey part of di pipo wey arrest am.