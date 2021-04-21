Which clubs don comot hand from di European Super League

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Di six Premier League clubs dem wey bin get hand for di European Super League don comot hand from di competition.



Manchester City na dem first afta Chelsea bin say dem go leave too, then followed by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.



Di clubs for various statements tok say dem listen to wetin dia fans bin tok and na why dem withdraw.



Di League fro statement tok say, "with how tins dey now, we go tink di next moves to make wey go make sense, as we dey keep our fans enjoyment for mind."



Dis na as di Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin tok say make di football community concentrate so em go fit rebuild di unity wey dem bin get before as di clubs don come back "to di fold".



Di European Super League bin dey planned as league wey go see di English football 'big six' plus including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid from Spain and AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus from Italy to dey go dia own lane and to dey play matches for midweek.



Dis one cause fans dem to vex sotay around one thousand of dem gada for Stanford Bridge during Chelsea game against Brighton on Tuesday ot protest against di plan.



Even sef, football autorities and goment ministers for Uk chook mouth for di mata.



In fact, some of di player for di big six like Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson bin no like am sotay dem post for dia social media say dem no want di move to happun.



Now wey im be like say di dust don settle, calls don dey come in say make di club owners come beg for forgiveness on top wetin dem do football.



