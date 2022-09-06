Where is Asamoah Gyan? - Ghanaians ask Otto Addo after Black Stars squad announcement

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have questioned the absence of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Gyan, who has been out of action for a long while, has begun personal training sessions in the hopes of getting back in shape after announcing his intention to return to the Black Stars.



Following the announcement of the Black Stars squad on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, some Ghanaians are sarcastically disappointed that the 35-year-old was left out.



Some argue that Gyan should have been included in order to better assess his readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The called-up players include:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



