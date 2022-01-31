Where does Ghana football go from here? An unanswered question since 2014

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



In the aftermath of the shocking and disappointing defeat to Comoros at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament, my colleague Joel Eshun with whom I was on commentary duties posed a question that was tailored for the moment.



“So Erzoah, where does Ghana football go from here?” he quizzed.



For any human being who responds to the title of sports journalist or analyst, this question is one you dream of in such situations.



There’s never a better chance for a sports journalist to prove that dabbling in criticism is not his or her only forte and that he is blessed with the knowledge to proffer some solutions to the plethora of problems too.



It is a question that evokes some sense of responsibility in you as a sports journalist or analyst to school the so-called football people on best practices and how they can turn around the rapid dwindling fortunes of Ghana football.



Being a journalist places you at the centre of championing public interest and playing an oversight role in the conduct of the powers-that-be and when the ‘pride of the nation’ fails catastrophically as the Black Stars did in Cameroon, the urge to go all guns blazing and make ‘noise’ about sweeping changes can be irresistible.



There was the temptation to highlight the German football evolution that started in 1998 and was expedited in 2004 after the disappointing exit of Die Mannschaft in the Euros. This project is what birthed the Ozils, Mullers, Jerome Boatengs of this world, a batch from which Ghana benefited in the person of Kevin-Prince Boateng. The climax of this evolution is the winning of the 2014 World Cup.



There also was the lure of explaining how Belgium built its football around variations of the 4:3:3 system from the school level to the club level which birthed the trophy-less golden generation of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and the likes.



The appeal to cite the DNA project embarked on by the English FA in 2009 and how that has impacted their football with the arrival of the stars of their current team.



For purposes of proximity, the story of Mali is proof of how proper planning and perfect execution can lead to the production of good footballing talents.



For the Ghanaian context, the story of how Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan teamed up to produce the teams that won the country its four AFCONs, is very much a part of our rich football history. The Ben Koufie evolution that gave the country the John Mensahs, Michael Essiens and Muntaris of this world is well remembered.



The all-conquering under-20 team of 2009/2010 which grew from the 2007 under-17 World Cup to become world beaters and form the fulcrum of the Black Stars team from 2010 till now is testament to why planning a talent production line is the best means of achieving football success and not plucking occasional talents.



Armed with all this information, I was ready to fire but the little voice in me spoke and pricked my mind to a few things.



The little voice asked, have you forgotten that this same country experienced one of, if not the worst self-inflicted disgrace in 2014, and vowed to make amends but never did?



Is it not this country whose football was brought down by an explosive investigative piece that triggered massive dismissal and resignation from its football body.



Were there no promises and resolutions to grow football properly to forestall a recurrence?



Are you sure it’s not the same Nkrumah's Ghana that had a mini “Brazil debacle” at the 2019 AFCON where it exited at the Round of 16 stage and had supporters stranded in Egypt for days?



The spirit concluded with another question: “How sure are you that this little matter of AFCON exit is going to trigger an honest inquest that will lead to massive reforms in talent production in the country?”



With this important intervention from the little voice in me, I gave up thoughts of an alteration in football administration where the government and the FA were going to work together to implement a proper talent hunting and nurturing policy.



I realized that just as the question: “What is the way forward for Ghana football” was not answered in 2014, 2018 and 2019, nothing was going to change in 2022.



I looked at my colleague and told him: “chaley I don’t see anything happening.”



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw



