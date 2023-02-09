When you are criticised accept it in good faith – Augustine Arhinful to GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Ex-Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has expressed concern over the Ghana Football Association’s (GFAs) lack of tolerance for criticism.



Speaking to Angel Sports, the former player who is now a coach urged officials of the Ghana FA to be more accepting when criticised by Ghanaians.



“The current administration must understand that we are all Ghanaians. We are all seeking the interest of Ghana football. So when we point out the things not going on well, they should know we’re not against them,” Augustine Arhinful shared.



The former player argued, “If you’re my brother and I want to support you, I have to tell you if something is not going well. If I don’t do that I’m not helping you. When you speak they think you hate them.”



Last month, the Ghana Football Association issued a warning to Ghanaians particularly journalist, insisting that it will take legal action against persons that make allegation against the association without facts.