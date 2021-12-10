When will Axim Youth Resource Centre be completed? - Kofi Arko Nokoe quizzes Sports Minister

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Arko Nokoe, the Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira has sought answers from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif over the completion of the Axim Youth Resource Centre.



Kofi Nokoe, on December 8, 2021 filed a question on the floor of Parliament, seeking update from the sector on progress on the project.



”I want to ask the Minister of Youth and Sports when the Axim Sports Complex will be completed?” he quizzed.



The Minister who was present in the house assured his colleague MP that the first phase of the project is near completion.



He disclosed that the project has stalled due to lack of funds but is hopeful funds will be secured to complete it.



“The first phase of the youth resource centre at Axim is 90% complete. The Ministry is awaiting funds to complete the project by the end of the year. The purpose of this centre is to equip the youth in the constituency with the appropriate skill to contribute to the development of this country.”



Not convinced by the response, Kofi Nokoe probed further with a question to the minister to give an exact date for the project which he admits will impact the constituency positively.



“In the minister’s response, he said that the project is about 90% complete. And he also said that the project will be completed by the end of this year. Today’s date is December 8 2021, so would the minister be kind enough to tell us in clear language to tell the people of Evalue-Gwira when this crucial project will be completed?” he inquired.



The Sports Minister responded with further information about the project. He disclosed that the ministry has made funds available to the contractor and is confident it will be completed soon.



“We have resourced the contractor and he will be going back to site to complete the project. You can be rest assured that we will complete project for the good people of Axim,” he said.



The construction of the Youth Resource Centre at Axim commenced in April 2018 after the former Minister of Youth and Sports performed the sod cutting ceremony.



The projects were billed to be completed nine months after the sod cutting but three years on, work is still ongoing.