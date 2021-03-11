BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 11 March 2021

When Emirates go resume flights to Nigeria? Latest update ontop di matter

File foto of Emirates plane for airport

Emirates airline don announce new updates on when dem plan to flights to/from Nigeria to Dubai.



In line with goment directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai dey temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021. Di airline announce dis week.



Customers from both Abuja and Lagos no go dey accepted for travel before or on dis date.



Passengers wey don travel to or dey connected through Nigeria in di last 14 days no dey allowed entry into di UAE (weda dem go end dia flight for or dey connect through Dubai).



Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate based on di normal schedule wey passengers sabi. Di airline add.



Dem say dem regret di inconvenience wey dis latest update cause, and make di affected customers contact dia booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.



Emirates say dem remain committed to Nigeria, and look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers wen conditions allow.