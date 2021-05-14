Whatsapp upgrade: See wetin go happun after 15 May deadline to 'step up' your app

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021

Users wey neva accept new terms and conditions for di messaging platform WhatsApp go start dey get "persistent" reminders after di 15 May deadline.



Di changes relate primarily to di way businesses interact wit customers.



Since dem announce di update in January, pipo bin dey concerned about di mata of increased data sharing wit WhatsApp parent company, Facebook, but dis wan no go change,



Most of di app two billion users don already accept, di company tok.



Those wey neva accept go begin lose some functions on di app- starting wit being unable to see chat lists and ending wit not receiving video calls and messages - but dem no go delete any account.



Following di January announcement, users threaten to boycott di app and rival platforms like Telegram and Signal see ogbonge number of downloads.



But WhatsApp say dem be victim of "misinformation".



WhatsApp messages dey end-to-end encrypted, so dat di devices of di sender and recipient go fit read am only.



For one earlier post, WhatsApp say di data dem dey share wit other Facebook companies include:





phone number and other information provided on registration (like name)





information about users' phone, including make, model, and mobile company





IP address, wey indicate di location of users' internet connection





any payments and financial transactions pipo make over WhatsApp

But dis no go apply for Europe and di UK, wia different privacy laws exist.