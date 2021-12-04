What were the South Africans thinking? - Felix Kwakye Ofosu reacts to FIFA ruling

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FIFA rejects SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds



Felix Kwakye Ofosu described SAFA’s protest as frivolous



SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS



Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has taken a swipe at South African Football Association (SAFA) following their failed appeal to FIFA.



SAFA after the Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports stadium petitioned FIFA to review the game as they claimed Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye fixed the game for Ghana.



However, SAFA’s petition was rejected by the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA on the grounds that the protest against GHANA was inadmissible.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, December 3, 2021.



A happy Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the petition from SAFA was always bound to fail because it lacked depth.



“What were the South Africans thinking? That FIFA would uphold their frivolous protest? Milo will lead Ghana to Qatar 2022!” he wrote on his Twitter page.



TWI NEWS



