Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What social media users are saying ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria game

Ghana will play Nigeria in the World Cup playoff

Few hours for the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on to kick off.

Ghana will host Nigeria for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ahead of kickoff, citizens of both countries have taken to social media to declare their support for their country as they prepare to slug it out for one of the five tickets available to Africa at the World Cup.

Legends of both the Super Eagles and the Black Stars have also resorted to various social media platforms to join the party ahead of the game that has been captioned as the "Jollof derby".

Also, some European diplomats in both Ghana and Nigeria have shown interest in the game with the Ghanaian contingents claiming that the Super Eagles can never beat the Black Stars at the fortress Baba Yara stadium.

Some Nigerians have also resulted to trolling as the claim that Ghana couldn't get a befitting place for the press conference.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media ahead of the game in the post below: