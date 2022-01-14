What social media users are saying about Ghana's game against Gabon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Hours before the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and Gabon kicks off, the two countries are up in the trends on social media.



Since Thursday, January 13, 2022, Ghana and Gabon have been in the top spots of social media conversations as Ghanaians and other followers of the game on the continent discuss the match.



The match has been billed to be an action-packed one with Ghana needing all three points to keep their title hopes on track.



Gabon will be pleased with a drawn game having won their opening match against new entrants Comoros.



The discussion on social media focuses largely on expectations of today’s match with most Ghanaians sceptical about Ghana’s chances.



Some of the users are also confident the team will bounce from the defeat to Morocco and bag all three points against Gabon.



Others are also dabbling in trolls with Jordan Ayew the target of some trolling comments from Ghanaians.



Read some of the comments below









You must show hunger to win. You can't allow yourself to have a bad day.



Tony Baffoe to the Black Stars ahead of their Gabon game. pic.twitter.com/2QTl4XOD4i — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022

Comoros outpossessed and outshot Gabon. Curious to see what #TeamGhana does with all the territory tonight. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 14, 2022

Gabon should score Ghana so the players go come register for their Ghana card Chale ???? — NUNGUA BURNA ???????? ( UTD FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) January 14, 2022

I have a strong feeling that Ghana ???????? will beat Gabon ???????? Mercilessly today and Jordan Ayew will score brace too — JEFF TYMER???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 14, 2022

Fellow Ghanaians, how many goals are we scoring Gabon today? #TeamGhana — Ghana Yesu ✝️ (@ghanayesu_) January 14, 2022

Amidst all the obstacles, Ghana will beat Gabon with two goals. One from Jordan Ayew, the other from Dede Ayew. Ayew ready Ghana!? — CHOIR MASTER???? (@gyae_me) January 14, 2022

Black Stars winning against Gabon today is all I know ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️ — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)???? (@kwaku_majesty_) January 14, 2022

Victory smile, we will beat Gabon like thieves tomorrow. #TeamGhana will make us proud. ⚽️???? pic.twitter.com/OAY1MYYsny — Mutala Yakubu???????? (@Mutalayakubu10) January 13, 2022

Gabon should let the black stars come home so they can register their sim. — august8 (@iamaugust8) January 13, 2022

You can add your expectations and predictions in the comment section.