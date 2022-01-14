You are here: HomeSports2022 01 14Article 1444558

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What social media users are saying about Ghana's game against Gabon

Black Stars are eyeing victory over Gabon

Hours before the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and Gabon kicks off, the two countries are up in the trends on social media.

Since Thursday, January 13, 2022, Ghana and Gabon have been in the top spots of social media conversations as Ghanaians and other followers of the game on the continent discuss the match.

The match has been billed to be an action-packed one with Ghana needing all three points to keep their title hopes on track.

Gabon will be pleased with a drawn game having won their opening match against new entrants Comoros.

The discussion on social media focuses largely on expectations of today’s match with most Ghanaians sceptical about Ghana’s chances.

Some of the users are also confident the team will bounce from the defeat to Morocco and bag all three points against Gabon.

Others are also dabbling in trolls with Jordan Ayew the target of some trolling comments from Ghanaians.

The game will be live on GhanaWeb with live text and audio commentary. GhanaWeb’s coverage of the AFCON is brought to you by Kenpong Football Academy, Ice Gold Mineral Water and The Cosmopolitan Restaurant.

