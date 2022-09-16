What next for nationality-switch players after Qatar 2022? - Asamoah Gyan quizzes

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has advised Ghanaian-born players who have naturalized for Ghana not to focus on playing only at the World Cup but anytime they are called upon by the country.



In July this year, Inaki Williams, ariq Lamptey and three German-born Ghanaian players Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer all switched their nationality to play for Ghana.



Many have accused them of being opportunists and only deciding to play for Ghana because we have qualified for the World Cup.



Whiles many are of the opinion due to past experiences that players born in the diaspora resent traveling to play African Cup of Nations qualifiers because they may go to the remotest part of the continent.



Speaking at the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league Gyan said



“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,”



“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team,”



“My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next?" he added.



“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations. Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team,"



“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament,” he ended.