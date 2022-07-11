What is it like to defend against Lionel Messi? - Four Ghanaian footballers share their experience

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Lionel Messi has had enormous achievements in his football career but his great talent has seen many regard him as the most talented player of his generation.



Others argue that he is not just the talented player of his generation but the greatest player to ever play football.



Messi's presence on the pitch frightens the opposition. For defenders, even the best of the best shiver and gets terrified when he is on the run with the ball glued to his feet.



His exceptional talent has seen him earned praises from some of the very best current and former players, coaches and pundits.



In the same vein, Ghanaian footballers have also faced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and have shared their experience.



For some, it was a nightmare playing against him, others were forced to badly tackle him. Generally, the said players were in awe of the talent of Lionel Messi.



Here are four Ghanaian players who have shared their experiences of defending against Messi:



Mubarak Wakaso



Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, is a victim of Messi's dribbling skills.



During Wakaso's days at Derpotivo Alaves in Spain, his side faced Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Messi turned Wakaso inside-out in a one-v-one and the video went viral.



Speaking to Angel TV in 2020, Wakaso said his Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu has turned the video into a breakfast meal for him.



"The season before this season, he dribbled in a sorrowful way that even Atsu always worry me with it. He sends me the video every day. I won't lie, if I get him(Atsu) and Messi, I will tackle them badly.



"I have defended against Ronaldo and I have defended against Messi. For Messi, when you are defending against him, you can't predict his movement," he added.



Alidu Seidu



Clermont Foot defender, Alidu Seidu, faced Lionel Messi in the French Ligue 1 when his side played against Paris Saint Germain in April 2022.



Clermont lost the game 6-2 with Messi assisting half of PSG's goals.



Sharing is the experience of playing against Messi, he said:



"For Messi, he is exceptional. People say he always walks on the pitch, he doesn't walk for the sake of it. He is always finding space. If you watch him you'll notice whenever he receives the ball he has space. My coaches use to tell me that a good player is a player who always receives the ball as a free man. For Some players, while receiving the ball you'll see players already on him, but for Messi, you won't get him," he told Pure FM



"Unless he starts driving with the ball then you tackle him. Anytime you try to get on him before he receives the ball, he had already noticed you. He is an exceptional player, Messi," he added.



He admitted that he was not a fan of Messi while he was at Barcelona, but the has accepted that he is an exceptional talent.



"While he was in Barcelona, I didn't like him. But the truth is he is an exceptional player. At some point, I hit his head with my knee. After fouling him, I hit him with my knee and told him 'sorry'. He did not say anything because he barely speaks on the field."



Samuel Osei Kuffour



The former Bayern Munich defender recounted facing Lionel Messi in a pre-season tournament in Chicago, USA in 2005.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, he recalled a moment in the match where he kicked Messi to the ground after the Argentine went past him.



"In the finals, we faced Barcelona so I had to play against Messi. If I'm not mistaken, he dribbled (Bixente Jean-Michel) Lizarazu about 3,000 times. Before the game, I was talking to Samuel (Eto'o) and he said 'this guy will kill everyone. Watch him out he will become the best player'...He dribbled everybody and body swerved me, so I kicked him hard that he fell but he got up and continued his run and said 'fool go'. Even if you tackle him, he doesn't fall. I don't know if he is dumb or something. What?!"



Derek Boateng



The former Black Stars midfielder narrated how Messi made him lose weight by chasing his shadows.



Boateng played against Messi during his time in Spain, 2009 and 2011.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the former Getafe midfielder hilariously recounted how Messi made him lose weight.



"...Getafe Spain, that is where I played football. We remember I kicked Messi when we played against Barca. They(fans) booed me whenever I touched the ball. I was a defensive midfielder and I tackled him, which I said sorry, but the supporters booed whenever I touched the ball. I played very well that day...He was cool, he was humble you know," he said.



"Before the game, a friend told me to check my kilos before the game, so I did. After the game when I check, I lad lose many kilos because I was just running around. He made me run around, chasing his shows and when I finished was exhausted," he added.







